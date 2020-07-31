Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Slate Retail REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

SRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.20. 70,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.14. Slate Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.60.

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

