Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SOHU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 54,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $806.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

