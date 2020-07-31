S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $383.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $383.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $345.78. 27,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,893. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.55 and a 200 day moving average of $297.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

