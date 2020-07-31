S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $339.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2020 earnings at $10.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.06.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.28. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

