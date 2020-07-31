SparksPay Hits Market Cap of $7,237.03 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. SparksPay has a market cap of $7,237.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,371,549 coins and its circulating supply is 8,386,808 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.