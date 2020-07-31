SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after acquiring an additional 930,581 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $185.26. 10,535,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,106. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $186.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

