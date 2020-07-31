SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,936,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,740,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,667,000 after acquiring an additional 651,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.54. 15,556,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,115,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

