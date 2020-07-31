Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of SR stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $61.10. 33,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,999. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spire by 39.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

