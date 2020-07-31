SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 5,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,498 shares of company stock worth $6,569,540 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

