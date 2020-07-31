Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 346,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,420,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $157,103,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

