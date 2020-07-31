Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.83-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. Starbucks also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.83-0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 263,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

