Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $75.96. 106,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.