Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.735-6.072 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,265. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

