Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 145,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. 85,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,700. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

