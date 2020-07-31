Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $110.76. 11,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

