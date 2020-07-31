Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.47. 79,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,206. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

