Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 5.1% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 2.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

