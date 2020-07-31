Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $293,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $56.01. 125,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,812. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

