Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $338,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after purchasing an additional 829,748 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 569,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 538,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

