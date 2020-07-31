Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $431,000 in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 380,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.32.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

