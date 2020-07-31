Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $477,000 in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at $742,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after buying an additional 969,033 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,951,000 after purchasing an additional 722,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 430,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 348,541 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Iqvia stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,877. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.