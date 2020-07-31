Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.6% in the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 120,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,696. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.