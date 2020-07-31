Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after buying an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after buying an additional 348,095 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 22,869,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,348,000 after buying an additional 2,310,930 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,147,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 596,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 15,321,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,280,000 after buying an additional 892,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 342,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

