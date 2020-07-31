Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 994 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,720. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.37. The company has a market capitalization of $257.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

