Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after acquiring an additional 464,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.38. 107,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.37 and a 200-day moving average of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

