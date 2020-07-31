Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,861,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 404,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 174,607 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 279,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 85,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

