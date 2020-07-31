Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,953 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,953 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. 8,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

