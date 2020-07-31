Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,119 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,119 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,026,000. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,855. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

