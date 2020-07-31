Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,969 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,553,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,063,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 469,930 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 103,678 shares during the period.

VRP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

