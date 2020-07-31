Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,089. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $115.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

