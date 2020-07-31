Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,351 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $125.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.