Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $569.05. 9,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.