Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.11. 84,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

