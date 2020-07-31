STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.49.

STM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.78. 2,395,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,334. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 454.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $38,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

