Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.89. The company had a trading volume of 93,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.36. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

