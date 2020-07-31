Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

SYK stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.75. 1,689,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

