Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

SMMF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

