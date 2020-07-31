Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 162,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

