SunTrust Banks Trims Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Target Price to $15.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNRL. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 180,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.70. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 178,882 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 416.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 415.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

