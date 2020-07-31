Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

SGI stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.95. 431,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,645. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$1.53.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

