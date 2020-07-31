Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at Cormark

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SGI. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$1.65 price target on Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.95. 431,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.93.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.