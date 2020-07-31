Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) vs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OMBP) Financial Survey

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 9.40 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -2.59 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Surface Oncology and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -70.90% -38.44% -20.13% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -22.08, suggesting that its stock price is 2,308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

