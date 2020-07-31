SVB Leerink Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $225.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.03. 12,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.92. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waters by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $148,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

