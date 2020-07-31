Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SYZ traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.40. 16,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,026. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.90. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 180.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million.

In related news, Senior Officer David Elder sold 5,850 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$66,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,040. Also, Director James Wilson sold 97,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total transaction of C$1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,550.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.