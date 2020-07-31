Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SYZ traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.40. 16,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,026. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.90. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a PE ratio of 180.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.
Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.