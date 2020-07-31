Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Director Buys $233,200.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 354,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.