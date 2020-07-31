Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. 62,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.69 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.62.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.46.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $752,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,360. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.