Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at CIBC

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.19.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.60. 771,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.22. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

