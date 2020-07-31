TD Securities Boosts Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$55.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.23.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.4930186 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

