Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. Sells 84,511 Shares

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $613,707.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 300,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,648. Tellurian Inc has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $224.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tellurian by 93.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 816,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tellurian by 471.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 754,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

