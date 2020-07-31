Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00 to $0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $428 million to $433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.47 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. 129,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.92%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.09.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $42,515.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,529.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,900,094 shares of company stock valued at $57,438,622. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.